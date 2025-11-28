Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 1.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $103.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

