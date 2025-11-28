Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after buying an additional 3,611,758 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $294,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,626,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,040,475,000 after purchasing an additional 751,715 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after buying an additional 490,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Barclays set a $313.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.73.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE TRV opened at $294.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.04. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.23 and a one year high of $296.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,493,829. This trade represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,375 shares of company stock worth $10,374,006. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

