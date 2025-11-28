Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,867,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,795,000 after buying an additional 80,653 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,712,000 after buying an additional 33,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 109.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 929,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,919,000 after buying an additional 484,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $121.81.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 22.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

