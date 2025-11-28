McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 115,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 694,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $202,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $312.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.20. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 34,463 shares of company stock worth $10,549,351 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

