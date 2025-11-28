Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Insider Sells $59,738.02 in Stock

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Payne sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $59,738.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,884.18. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matrix Service Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. Matrix Service Company has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $326.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.66 million. Matrix Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service Company will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter worth $824,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Matrix Service by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 69,445 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 789.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 536,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 476,148 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 492,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 437,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at about $914,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTRX. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

