MasterBrand, Inc. $MBC Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,998,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of MasterBrand worth $32,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBC. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the first quarter valued at about $41,517,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,827,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 2,590,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,154,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,411,000 after buying an additional 1,295,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MasterBrand by 796.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 1,228,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MasterBrand by 369.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,068,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 840,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MBC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered MasterBrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

MasterBrand Price Performance

NYSE:MBC opened at $11.17 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.00%.The company had revenue of $777.10 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.