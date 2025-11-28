Mark Goldsmith Sells 60,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Goldsmith sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $4,504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 247,863 shares in the company, valued at $18,609,554.04. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.25. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

