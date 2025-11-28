Marcho Partners LLP Sells 16,428 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Marcho Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,428 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 15.4% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marcho Partners LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $43,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 388.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.1%

MELI stock opened at $2,033.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,192.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,353.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,848.82.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

