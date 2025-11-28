Mapfre, S.A. (MPFRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 243.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.

Mapfre Stock Performance

Shares of Mapfre stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. Mapfre has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

About Mapfre

Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.

