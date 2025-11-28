Maia Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $474.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

