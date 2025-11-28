Maia Wealth LLC Invests $222,000 in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,716,000 after buying an additional 154,160 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 167,440 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 456,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 309,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.8%

ONEQ opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $94.49.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

