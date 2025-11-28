Maia Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,268 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January $UJAN

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Maia Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UJAN. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 31.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1.2% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

UJAN stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $41.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

