MAI Capital Management Raises Stake in ING Group, N.V. $ING

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 114.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ING Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ING Group in the first quarter worth $36,062,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ING Group by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,667,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,926 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ING Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,274,000 after purchasing an additional 869,281 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in ING Group by 1,434.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 378,693 shares during the period. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Group during the first quarter worth about $6,833,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ING Group Stock Up 1.4%

ING stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. ING Group, N.V. has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ING Group

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.