Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.06), Zacks reports. Macro Bank had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $668.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.57 million.
Macro Bank Stock Performance
NYSE:BMA opened at $82.57 on Friday. Macro Bank has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.
Macro Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3486 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Macro Bank’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. Macro Bank’s payout ratio is 101.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Macro Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Macro Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Macro Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.
