Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (STAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (NYSEARCA:STAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0683 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a 0.1% increase from Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:STAX opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

Get Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF alerts:

Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (STAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade and high yield Muni bonds issued in the US with effective maturity of between 1 and 5 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.