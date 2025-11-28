Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (STAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF (NYSEARCA:STAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0683 per share on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a 0.1% increase from Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA:STAX opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $25.71.
Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Tax-Free USA Short Term ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.