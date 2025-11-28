Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 1821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUNMF shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Haywood Securities cut Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered Lundin Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -929.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 69.0%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.