Louis Pinkham Sells 35,935 Shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) CEO Louis Pinkham sold 35,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $5,253,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 103,262 shares in the company, valued at $15,096,904.40. The trade was a 25.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $177.48.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 36.18%.

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $22,716,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 629.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

