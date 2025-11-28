Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 234,440 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,925,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 234,440 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 4.6% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,700,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,275,378,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $731,512,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after buying an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $205.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

