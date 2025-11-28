Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,813,378 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 65,047 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,697,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 966 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,593,974,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,974,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 61,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.95.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $432.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,738.72. This represents a 69.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

