Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stake Boosted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $454.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $529.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

