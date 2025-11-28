Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $131.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.88 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

