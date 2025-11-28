Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.1110. 107,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 287,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $891.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.25%. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 5,403 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $148,312.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 164,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,226.90. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 166.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Liquidity Services by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,830,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,749,000 after acquiring an additional 107,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

