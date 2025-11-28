Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF $SMTH

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,271,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,872,000. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Get ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.