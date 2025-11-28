Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,778 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 267,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

