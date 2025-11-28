Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,775 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 109.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 929,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,919,000 after acquiring an additional 484,916 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,296,000 after purchasing an additional 226,146 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 341.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,253 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 97.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 182,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $92.00.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.9%

Allison Transmission stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $121.81.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.24%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

