Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,344 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after buying an additional 45,880 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.58.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

