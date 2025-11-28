Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,087 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,026,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,836,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,951,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,716,000 after purchasing an additional 291,358 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,409,320,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after buying an additional 1,046,635 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,095,782.24. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $249.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $252.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

