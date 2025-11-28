Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $6.79 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF $PTMC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,735,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,673 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 173,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $36.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

