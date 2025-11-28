Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $11.61 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of GS stock opened at $815.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $841.28. The company has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $787.07 and its 200 day moving average is $724.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

