Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.3%

SMH stock opened at $347.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.92 and a 200 day moving average of $299.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $372.78.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

