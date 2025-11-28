Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,708 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $102.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $109.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.64. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

