Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,932,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $252.92 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $262.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.48. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

