Legal & General Group Plc Has $23.47 Million Stake in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 424,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,048 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $23,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIS. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NBIS opened at $94.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.97 and a beta of 3.29. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

