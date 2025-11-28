Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6,888.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $93.32 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $94.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $289.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

