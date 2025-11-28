Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,957 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 43,966.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after purchasing an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after buying an additional 404,484 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,348,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,424,000 after acquiring an additional 123,184 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $45,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $474.35 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $484.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

