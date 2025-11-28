Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,995 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 24,986.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of LHX opened at $276.34 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $308.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day moving average is $270.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

