Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 29,097 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 9,964.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

VLTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

