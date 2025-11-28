Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 27,597.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 84,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%
NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $301.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $310.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
