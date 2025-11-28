Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8,402.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,571,000 after purchasing an additional 679,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after buying an additional 195,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of C stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.