Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 37,804 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 6,117.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,804 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 20.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,948,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 69,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.3%

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.31.

Commerce Bancshares’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.48%.The business had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

