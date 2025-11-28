Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 19,462 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF $IYM

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 13,901.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,430.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 297.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of IYM opened at $148.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.66. The firm has a market cap of $520.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.07. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $115.07 and a 1-year high of $152.55.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

