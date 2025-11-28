Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises approximately 0.6% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $134,179,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 359,628 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,030.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,426,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.2% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 700,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $41,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $6,499,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,735 shares in the company, valued at $892,637.65. This trade represents a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $126,218,200. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

