Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Shares Sold by Crossingbridge Advisors LLC

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC cut its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 466.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.1%

LAMR opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $135.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $585.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

