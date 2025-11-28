Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 742 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.7% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Strive Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 205,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $185.35 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

