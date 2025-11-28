Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. D-Wave Quantum makes up about 1.6% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D-Wave Quantum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,285,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,766,000 after buying an additional 4,166,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,411,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,597,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 619,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 1,046.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,536,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of QBTS opened at $22.37 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 54.49, a current ratio of 54.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 1,651.81%.The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. D-Wave Quantum’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QBTS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D-Wave Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D-Wave Quantum

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,659.54. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $4,588,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,482,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,017,129.56. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,379,813 shares of company stock worth $36,891,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.