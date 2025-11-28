La Trobe Private Credit Fund to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:LF1)

La Trobe Private Credit Fund (ASX:LF1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, November 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 58.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 30th.
La Trobe Private Credit Fund Price Performance
