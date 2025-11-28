Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) vs. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Head to Head Contrast

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Krispy Kreme”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $2.27 billion 3.38 $199.76 million $3.45 36.30 Krispy Kreme $1.67 billion 0.42 $3.10 million ($2.99) -1.37

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Krispy Kreme. Krispy Kreme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Krispy Kreme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 8.74% 12.66% 8.20% Krispy Kreme -33.27% -5.13% -1.67%

Volatility and Risk

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krispy Kreme has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Krispy Kreme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 0 5 9 0 2.64 Krispy Kreme 3 5 4 0 2.08

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $145.31, indicating a potential upside of 16.04%. Krispy Kreme has a consensus price target of $5.51, indicating a potential upside of 34.17%. Given Krispy Kreme’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats Krispy Kreme on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings was founded by Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver Rosenberg and Harry Coverman on July 29, 1982, and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats. It also provides cookies under the Insomnia Cookies brand, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and brownies; and operates Krispy Kreme company-owned shops and franchise shops. The company was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

