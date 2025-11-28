Korea Investment CORP Sells 28,133 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,133 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $61,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $35,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.80%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

