Korea Investment CORP Purchases 332,967 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 332,967 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $75,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 84.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research raised NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

