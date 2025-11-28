Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,598 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $66,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 171.0% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $266.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.58.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. This trade represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.